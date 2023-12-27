Rahul Gandhi visits 'akhara' in Haryana's Jhajjar, meets wrestlers
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday morning visited an ''akhara'' in Haryana's Jhajjar district and met a group of wrestlers including Bajrang Punia.
According to senior Haryana Congress leader from the district, Gandhi reached the ''Virender Akhara'' in the Chhara village early morning.
He later interacted with the wrestlers including Punia.
Gandhi's meeting with the wrestlers comes against the backdrop of a controversy surrounding the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).
Vinesh Phogat, a two-time World Championship medal winner, on Tuesday decided to return her Khel Ratna and Arjuna award to the Prime Minister, saying such honours have become meaningless when wrestlers are struggling badly for justice.
Phogat's decision comes days after Olympic medallist Punia and Deafylmpics champion Virender Singh Yadav returned their Padma Shri awards and Rio Games bronze medallist Sakshi Malik quit the sport after Sanjay Singh's election as WFI president on December 21.
Sanjay Singh is an associate of Brij Bhushan Singh Sharan and the wrestlers did not want any one close to the BJP MP entering the WFI.
Brij Bhushan was accused of sexual harassment by Phogat, Punia and Malik. They had held a long drawn protest at Jantar Mantar early this year.
