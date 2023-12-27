Left Menu

Congress to hold 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' from Jan 14, to cover over 6K km from Manipur-Mumbai

The Congress will hold a Bharat Nyay Yatra covering 14 states and 85 districts from Manipur to Mumbai beginning January 14, AICC general secretary Organisation K C Venugopal announced Wednesday.The Congress working committee had opined that Rahul Gandhi should start a yatra from east to west...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2023 11:22 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 11:09 IST
Congress to hold 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' from Jan 14, to cover over 6K km from Manipur-Mumbai
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress will hold a ''Bharat Nyay Yatra'' covering 14 states and 85 districts from Manipur to Mumbai beginning January 14, AICC general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal announced Wednesday.

''The Congress working committee had opined that Rahul Gandhi should start a yatra from east to west... The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has decided to hold a 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' from January 14 to March 20 from Manipur to Mumbai,'' he said.

''Rahul Gandhi led the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir travelling 4,500 km. That was a historic yatra in the Indian political history. He will be undertaking this yatra with the experience he had from the Bharat Jodo Yatra. This yatra will hold interaction with women of this country, youth and the marginalised community,'' he said.

Venugopal also said the yatra will cover 6,200 km, and will traverse through Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat before reaching Maharashtra.

''The yatra is covering 14 states and 85 districts. The Bharat Nyay Yatra will be mostly covered by bus along with short stretches of walking,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic: Dr Mandaviya

MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic...

 India
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 26

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 26

 Global
3
OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

 India
4
Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023