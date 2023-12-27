"All leaders put forward their opinions": Ghulam Ahmad Mir after J-K Congress leaders' meeting with Kharge, Rahul

As Congress leaders from Jammu and Kashmir went into a huddle with their leadership in the national capital, party leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir said that during the meeting on Tuesday, discussions were held regarding the preparations for the upcoming elections in the Union Territory. The former Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president said that all the leaders put forward their opinions and issues in front of the leadership.

"Today the senior Congress leaders of J-K had a meeting with the central leadership. Talks were held regarding the preparations for the upcoming elections in J-K, and about issues we have, regarding the INDIA bloc...all the leaders put forward their opinions and issues in front of the leadership," he said. As the 2024 Lok Sabha polls are months away, the grand old party has been holding meetings with its state units and reviewing their ongoing preparations for the high-stakes poll battle. On Tuesday, along with J-K, a delegation of Congress leaders from Bihar also met party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and others here.

After the meeting with party leaders from J-K and Ladakh, Kharge hit out at the Centre and accused them of 'betraying' the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The Congress president said that his party is "deeply concerned about the rise in terror attacks in Pir Panjal and the targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the last few years."

"We had a detailed discussion with the Congress party leaders from Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, regarding the Lok Sabha elections. Modi Govt has left no stone unturned in betraying the people of Jammu & Kashmir... We are deeply concerned about the rise in terror attacks in Pir Panjal and the targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the last few years," Kharge said. He further said that post-Galwan clash, the national security and strategic interests have been 'endangered'.

"Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh are inalienable and indistinguishable parts of India, but PM Modi's clean chit to China, post-Galwan has endangered our national security and strategic interests," the Congress chief said. He further expressed his hope for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

"We hope to see full statehood restored to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh being made a state at the earliest," he added. Kharge also alleged that the Modi government has 'deceived' the people of Ladakh who are demanding safeguards for the tribal people of the region under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

"People of Ladakh are unitedly demanding safeguards for the tribal people of the region under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. But the Modi Govt has time and again, deceived them," Kharge added. Kharge further said that the opposition bloc- INDIA is strongly committed to the welfare, development and empowerment of J-K and Ladakh.

"People of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh want change and want their voices to be heard too, and they conveyed the same to us, by the kind of strong support they gave to Shri @RahulGandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Congress party and are allies are strongly committed to the welfare, development and empowerment of J&K and Ladakh," the Congress chief said. (ANI)

