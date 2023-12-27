"Sabke liye nyay" is message of Bharat Nyay Yatra says Congress' KC Venugopal

After the announcement of the Congress' Bharat Nyay Yatra, party General Secretary KC Venugopal on Wednesday said that the objective of the Yatra is 'Sabke liye Nyay' (Justice for everyone). The Congress Party on Wednesday announced the Nyay Yatra that will start on January 14 in Imphal, Manipur and is expected to conclude on March 20 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The Yatra will cover 14 states and 85 districts.

"This Yatra is going to start on January 14th from Imphal and end on March 20th in Mumbai. This Yatra will cover 14 states and 85 districts. It will cover states like Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, MP, Rajasthan, Gujarat and finally Maharashtra," Venugopal said. When asked about the objective of the yatra, Venugopal said that Bharat Nyay Yatra, the name itself reflecting the objective of the yatra, 'Sabke liye nyay chahiye'.

"We want justice for women, youth, and common people. Now everything is going to rich people. We are stressing the Yatra Justice for poor people, youth farmers, and women," he added. The Congress General Secretary further said that this is a bus yatra but there will be a walking stretch as well.

He further said that the Yatra is going to be flagged off by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on January 14th in Imphal. "This yatra is East-West, we have already done South-North yatra. Without Manipur how can we do a yatra? We have to try to heal the pain of the people of Manipur," he added.

Congress leader and former Party president Rahul Gandhi will once again go on a Yatra -this time from East to West. Rahul Gandhi is expected to interact with youth, women and marginalised people in this Yatra. The Congress party said that the Nyay Yatra will cover 6,200 kms. It will traverse a route through the states of Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and finally Maharashtra.

Earlier, speaking at a news conference in Delhi, Organisation Secretary KC Venugopal said, "Bharat Nyay Yatra will start from January 14 to March 20 from Manipur to Mumbai. Now Rahul Gandhi is doing a yatra with great experience from the first Bharat Jodo Yatra. He is going to interact with youth, women and marginalised people. Yatra will cover 6,200 km. This time the Yatra will be carried out by Bus with leaders expected to walk certain sections of the route." "On December 21, Congress workers gave the opinion that Rahul Gandhi should start Yatra from East to West. Rahul Gandhi also agreed to fulfil the wishes of the CWC," Venugopal added.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will flag off the Yatra. The Yatra comes during a period when campaigning for the 2024 Lok Sabha election is also expected to pick up. Some of the states through which the Yatra is expected to traverse are currently ruled by parties that form part of the INDIA bloc and it is to be seen if these parties join the Congress Yatra. Earlier, the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started in Kanyakumari on September 7, 2022, and was led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, concluded on January 30, 2023, in Srinagar after covering 3,970 km, 12 states, and two Union territories and having lasted more than 130 days.

In the first leg of the yatra, Gandhi had walked almost 4,000 km from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. The impact of Rahul Gandhi's yatra was seen during the polls in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh, as the Congress recorded a sharp increase in strike rate and vote share. The Yatra travelled 511km in Karnataka over 22 days between Gundlupet constituency and Raichur Rural constituency. (ANI)

