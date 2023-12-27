Wolfgang Schaeuble, veteran of German politics, dies at 81 - reports
Schaeuble, who spent much of his career devoted to re-unifying his country and later served as former chancellor Angela Merkel's frugal finance minister during the eurozone debt crisis, died peacefully late Tuesday, the DPA news agency reported. Schaeuble was a member of Merkel's centre-right Christian Democrats since 1965 and became a member of parliament in 1972, making him one of Germany's longest-serving politicians.
- Country:
- Germany
Veteran German politician Wolfgang Schaeuble, who served as a member of the Bundestag parliament for over half a century, has died aged 81, German media reported on Wednesday. Schaeuble, who spent much of his career devoted to re-unifying his country and later served as former chancellor Angela Merkel's frugal finance minister during the eurozone debt crisis, died peacefully late Tuesday, the DPA news agency reported.
Schaeuble was a member of Merkel's centre-right Christian Democrats since 1965 and became a member of parliament in 1972, making him one of Germany's longest-serving politicians. He was wheelchair-bound from 1990, when a deranged gunman's bullets crippled and almost killed him.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
How Trump netted evangelical votes in Iowa -- with help from a young Christian operative
"Not against people following Christianity but oppose cow slaughtering, religious conversion": Chhattisgarh CM Sai
Christian group and family raise outcry over detention of another 'house church' elder in China
Israel President Herzog tells Christian leaders Hamas attack was against Christianity
"Christian community's service to state in fields of education, health commendable": Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah