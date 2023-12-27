Left Menu

Trinamool Congress leader Derek OBrien on Thursday said Parliament has turned into a deep, dark chamber, as he accused the central government of maintaining silence on the security breach.In a post on X, OBrien said that unlike now, after the 2001 Parliament attack, the then prime minister and home minister had given statements in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.2001 Parliament attack In 3 working days, a full discussion in Parliament.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2023 14:15 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 14:09 IST
Parliament turned into dark, deep chamber: Derek O'Brien
Representative Image Image credit; Wikipedia
Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien on Thursday said Parliament has turned into a ''deep, dark chamber,'' as he accused the central government of maintaining silence on the security breach.

In a post on X, O'Brien said that unlike now, after the 2001 Parliament attack, the then prime minister and home minister had given statements in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

''2001 Parliament attack: In 3 working days, a full discussion in Parliament. PM gave statement in Rajya Sabha, Home Minister in Lok Sabha,'' O'Brien said.

''2023 breach: GOVT SILENT. 146 MPs suspended for demanding discussion & statement from Home Minister. Parliament turned into a deep, dark chamber,'' he said.

On December 13, the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, two people jumped into the chamber of the Lower House of Parliament from the public gallery during the Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters they had been hiding in their shoes, and shouted slogans before they were overpowered by MPs.

Following the incident, opposition MPs demanded a discussion on the breach, and a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah. As many as 100 opposition MPs in Lok Sabha, and 46 in Rajya Sabha, were suspended during the session for indiscipline as they raised their demand vociferously, leading to frequent adjournments.

O'Brien, who was the first Rajya Sabha MP to be suspended, also had a breach of privilege motion moved against him for staying in the House after being suspended. The matter has been referred to the Privileges committee of the House.

As per Parliament records, after the December 2001 attack on Parliament, a debate was held in both the Houses, and then home minister LK Advani had replied to the debate, while prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee made interventions in both Houses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

