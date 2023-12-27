Parliament has turned into dark, deep chamber: Derek O'Brien

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien on Wednesday said Parliament has turned into a ''deep, dark chamber,'' as he accused the central government of maintaining silence on the security breach.

In a post on X, O'Brien said that unlike now, after the 2001 Parliament attack, the then prime minister and home minister had given statements in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

''2001 Parliament attack: In 3 working days, a full discussion in Parliament. PM gave statement in Rajya Sabha, Home Minister in Lok Sabha,'' O'Brien said.

''2023 breach: GOVT SILENT. 146 MPs suspended for demanding discussion & statement from Home Minister. Parliament turned into a deep, dark chamber,'' he said.

O'Brien added that in 2001, just three working days after the attack on Parliament, Rajya Sabha had held a discussion.

''The Minister of External Affairs, speaking on behalf of the Home Minister, provided a detailed statement. The discussion lasted two days from 18th to 19th December, and then Prime Minister Vajpayee delivered a statement on the second day. Home Minister L K Advani addressed the Lok Sabha on 19 December, 2001,'' O'Brien told PTI.

On December 13, the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, two people jumped into the chamber of the Lower House of Parliament from the public gallery during the Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters they had been hiding in their shoes, and shouted slogans before they were overpowered by MPs.

Following the incident, opposition MPs demanded a discussion on the breach, and a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah.

As many as 100 opposition MPs in Lok Sabha, and 46 in Rajya Sabha, were suspended during the session for indiscipline as they raised their demand vociferously, leading to frequent adjournments.

O'Brien, who was the first Rajya Sabha MP to be suspended, also had a breach of privilege motion moved against him for staying in the House after being suspended. The matter has been referred to the Privileges committee of the House.

As per Parliament records, after the December 2001 attack on Parliament, a debate was held in both the Houses, and then home minister LK Advani had replied to the debate, while prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee made interventions in both Houses.

