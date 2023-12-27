Attn EDs: PTI had on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, carried a story (DEL45, Slug: GOGOI-DHANKHAR) attributing some comments to Rajya Sabha MP and former chief justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

The comments were sourced to an unverified X handle carrying his name and picture. Gogoi has since clarified that he is not on social media and does not have an account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In a statement, he said, ''I am not on the social media and do not have a Twitter account. Any tweet in the above matter attributed to me is false and misleading.'' Editors are requested to ignore the story.

The error is regretted.

