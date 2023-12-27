US Domestic News Roundup: Trump shares poll showing voters associate potential second term with "revenge"; US holiday retail sales grow 3.1%, down from prior year -Mastercard and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

US Congress' wild 2023: McCarthy and Santos ousted; flirtation with economic disaster

There was plenty of sound and fury this year in the U.S. Congress, but scant legislating amid Republican infighting in the House of Representatives, leaving little time for pressing matters such as funding the government and continuing to aid Ukraine in its war against Russia. Congress will return for its 2024 legislative session on Jan. 8. Lawmakers will be confronted with Jan. 19 and Feb. 2 deadlines for settling government spending through September. They also hope to pass emergency aid for Ukraine and Israel, possibly with unrelated U.S. border security provisions attached.

Explainer-What's next after US Apple Watch import ban?

A ban restricting imports of Apple's popular Apple Watches into the United States has gone into effect. Here is a look at what the ban means for consumers and what is next for Apple.

Denver police probe threats to Colorado judges in Trump ballot case

Colorado authorities are investigating possible threats against state Supreme Court justices, Denver police said on Tuesday, one week after the court's decision barring former President Donald Trump from the state's presidential primary ballot. The Denver Police Department also said it was providing "extra patrols" around the homes of the justices, who ruled 4-3 on Dec. 19 that Trump should be disqualified under a little-known clause of U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment for engaging in insurrection.

US extends tariff exclusions on some Chinese categories till May 31

The office of U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Tuesday announced a further extension of China "Section 301" tariff exclusions on 352 Chinese import and 77 COVID-19-related categories till May 31, 2024. THE TAKE

Migrant caravan advances north as U.S. officials head to Mexico

Thousands of migrants and asylum seekers moved slowly north across the southern Mexican state of Chiapas on Tuesday in a caravan hoping to reach the U.S. border, one day before top U.S. officials planned to visit Mexico to discuss migration. On Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas will visit Mexico to meet with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Abortion battles shift to medical emergencies, travel

The legal landscape surrounding abortion has been roiled by uncertainty since the U.S. Supreme Court last year overturned its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, which had guaranteed abortion rights nationwide. Abortion providers and reproductive rights groups have brought a slew of lawsuits seeking to invalidate new bans and abortion restrictions that went into effect in many Republican-led states after Roe fell, invoking women's rights under state constitutions. The cases often resulted in preliminary victories followed by whiplash reversals on appeal, leaving providers and patients in limbo.

Ex-Nebraska congressman's conviction for lying to authorities is overturned

A federal appeals court on Tuesday overturned the conviction of former Nebraska congressman Jeff Fortenberry for lying to authorities investigating illegal contributions to his 2016 reelection campaign, saying his trial was held in the wrong place. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Fortenberry should not have been tried in Los Angeles, where the Republican's campaign allegedly received $30,000 from Lebanese-Nigerian billionaire Gilbert Chagoury, just because federal agents who later interviewed him about the money worked there.

Trump shares poll showing voters associate potential second term with "revenge"

Republican presidential contender Donald Trump posted a poll on Truth Social on Tuesday, highlighting that the word voters most associate with a potential second term under his command is "revenge." With campaigning ramping up ahead of the first Republican nomination contest, the post followed a separate Truth Social message on Christmas Day, in which the former president called on his political opponents to "rot in hell."

As election looms, Biden struggles to match Trump's judicial appointments

The White House is gearing up for what could be President Joe Biden's last chance to put his stamp on the judiciary, as progressive advocates fret that he may fall short of appointing as many judges as former President Donald Trump did over his four-year term. With a November 2024 election rematch between Biden and his Republican predecessor looking increasingly likely, Senate Democrats are pledging to remain focused on confirming Biden's judicial nominees in 2024 and adding to the 166 already approved to sit on the bench.

US holiday retail sales grow 3.1%, down from prior year -Mastercard

U.S. retail sales rose 3.1% between Nov. 1 and Dec. 24, as shoppers looked for last-minute Christmas deals amid big promotions, a Mastercard report showed on Tuesday. The increase is lower than the 3.7% growth Mastercard forecast in September and last year's 7.6% rise as higher interest rates and inflation pressured consumer spending.

