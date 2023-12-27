Left Menu

NGO wants stringent law against 'incestuous content' on OTT platforms

He also demanded that violation of the Code be treated as abetment to rape with a sentence of 10 to 20 years upon conviction, no bail for three years and summary trial in four months.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2023 18:55 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 18:55 IST
NGO wants stringent law against 'incestuous content' on OTT platforms
  • Country:
  • India

Voicing concern over ''perverted and incestuous'' content on OTT platforms, an NGO on Wednesday demanded that the government declare such programming as ''anti-national activity'' and enact a stringent law to check these.

The Save Culture Save Bharat Foundation, founded by former chief information commissioner Uday Mahurkar, suggested that the government classify and treat the production of sexually perverted and incestuous content on all OTT platforms as anti-national activity.

Mahurkar suggested that a 'Law of Ethics Code' be established that will deem the production or beaming of sexually perverted content on all audiovisual platforms as anti-national activity. He also demanded that violation of the Code be treated as abetment to rape with a sentence of 10 to 20 years upon conviction, no bail for three years and summary trial in four months. Fuelled by the proliferation of uncensored perverted content on OTT platforms, approximately 500 apps have emerged, showcasing incestuous relationships, especially in the Hindu community, the foundation said.

A short clip of ''perverted'' content was also played during a press conference of the Save Culture Save Bharat Foundation.

''Such content is detrimental to the very fabric of our nation's social integrity. We demand exemplary punishment for the perpetrators of such vulgar content so that the trend to present adult content and double-meaning audiovisuals in the name of entertainment stops immediately,'' Mahurkar said.

The press conference was addressed by Mahurkar, Shri Anandam Dham-Vrindavan founder Satguru Riteshwar Maharaj and Hindu Dharma Acharya Sabha convenor Paramatmanand Saraswati, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

 Global
2
Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

 India
3
Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

 India
4
Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rijiju

Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rij...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023