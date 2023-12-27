NGO wants stringent law against 'incestuous content' on OTT platforms

Voicing concern over ''perverted and incestuous'' content on OTT platforms, an NGO on Wednesday demanded that the government declare such programming as ''anti-national activity'' and enact a stringent law to check these.

The Save Culture Save Bharat Foundation, founded by former chief information commissioner Uday Mahurkar, suggested that the government classify and treat the production of sexually perverted and incestuous content on all OTT platforms as anti-national activity.

Mahurkar suggested that a 'Law of Ethics Code' be established that will deem the production or beaming of sexually perverted content on all audiovisual platforms as anti-national activity. He also demanded that violation of the Code be treated as abetment to rape with a sentence of 10 to 20 years upon conviction, no bail for three years and summary trial in four months. Fuelled by the proliferation of uncensored perverted content on OTT platforms, approximately 500 apps have emerged, showcasing incestuous relationships, especially in the Hindu community, the foundation said.

A short clip of ''perverted'' content was also played during a press conference of the Save Culture Save Bharat Foundation.

''Such content is detrimental to the very fabric of our nation's social integrity. We demand exemplary punishment for the perpetrators of such vulgar content so that the trend to present adult content and double-meaning audiovisuals in the name of entertainment stops immediately,'' Mahurkar said.

The press conference was addressed by Mahurkar, Shri Anandam Dham-Vrindavan founder Satguru Riteshwar Maharaj and Hindu Dharma Acharya Sabha convenor Paramatmanand Saraswati, among others.

