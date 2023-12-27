Left Menu

India will be developed nation by 2047: Rajkumar Ranjan Singh

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 27-12-2023 19:12 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 19:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Rajkumar Ranjan Singh on Wednesday asserted that India will be a developed country by 2047, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Participating at the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme at Ziro in Lower Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh, the Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Education said the Modi government has set goals for the empowerment of women, youth, farmers and poor to achieve United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and make India a developed nation by 2047.

India will celebrate the centenary of its independence in 2047.

Calling for 'Jan Bhagidari' in achieving the sustainable goals, the minister said people's participation is the key to transforming India into a strong, self-reliant, knowledge-based developed nation as envisioned, an official release said.

''Today, we all have taken the pledge to contribute to making India a developed nation by 2047 and I believe we will leave no stone unturned in making our dreams come true,'' he said.

Singh also distributed subsidy-related tools and equipment along with certificates to beneficiaries under various social empowerment schemes of agriculture, horticulture, dairy development, fisheries, women and child development and civil supplies departments.

State Agriculture Minister Tage Taki, while speaking on the occasion, said, ''I assure you (Singh) that the people of the district will whole-heartedly cooperate in achieving goals of making India a developed nation by 2047.'' Education Minister Taba Tedir informed the Union minister that Ziro Plateau has turned into a tourism hub.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

