Mere sloganeering will not fool people, Modi ensured 'nyay': BJP on Cong's 'Bharat Nyay Yatra'

The BJP on Wednesday made light of the 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' announced by the Congress as ''mere sloganeering'' and said it will not ''fool'' people.

Union minister and senior BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi asserted that it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has provided justice to everyone by ensuring that development reaches all.

Claiming that all kinds of injustice were inflicted by the Congress on people, including social injustice, she alleged that the opposition party ran an unjust system during its many decades in power.

The banking system was a big example of this injustice as bank loans were given due to personal connections to those responsible for NPA (non-performing assets) while Modi has laid the foundation for social justice by including crores of people in the financial system by opening their bank accounts, Lekhi said.

Earlier in the day, the Congress announced that it will hold from January 14 the 'Bharat Nyay Yatra', led by Rahul Gandhi, from Manipur to Mumbai that will pass through 14 states and 85 districts and conclude on March 20, an exercise seen as party's attempt to rally support ahead of the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held in April-May.

Taking a swipe at the Congress for the yatra announcement, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said those who failed to bring justice to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims for several years and are standing with the ''tukde-tukde'' gang are talking about 'nyay'.

''How can those who could not provide justice to the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, which took place during their regime, for several years, do justice to anyone,'' Thakur told reporters when asked about Congress' yatra.

''How will those who induct members of the tukde-tukde gang and create division on the lines of caste and region will provide justice,'' the minister asked.

''It was the Modi government which set up an SIT probe to provide justice to 1984-anti Sikh riots victims,'' he added.

BJP national spokesperson Nalin Kohli also hit out at the Congress and said the opposition party cannot fool Indians by coining some slogans. Its leader Rahul Gandhi has been seen in the company of people who advocate ''tukde-tukde'' (division) of India.

Kohli also alleged that the Congress leader goes abroad seeking foreign interference in the country's democracy.

''Real nyay'' is what Modi has been doing since 2014 by ensuring that development reaches every corner of the country and everyone, he said and cited measures for electrification of every village, free ration for the poor, building of subsidised homes and provision of Mudra loans to make his point.

''All this is happening because PM Modi cares for people. Mere sloganeering does not change anything. What changes is your intent and commitment to implement good policies which Modi is doing,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)