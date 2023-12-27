"People like him have no connection with country": BJP's Sushil Modi hits out at Sam Pitroda over his remark on Ram Mandir

Following Congress leader Sam Pitroda's remarks over Ram Mandir, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Modi hit out at him stating that "people like him" have no connection with the country. As the country is preparing for the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Sam Pitroda has raised the question, stating, "Is Ram Mandir the real issue or unemployment and inflation?"

"I have no problem with any religion. It is okay to go visit the temple once in a while, but you can't make that the main platform. 40 per cent of the people vote for BJP, and 60 per cent of the people do not vote for BJP. He is everybody's Prime Minister and not a party's Prime Minister and that's the message the people of India want him to have. Talk about employment, talk about inflation, talk about science and technology and challenges. They (people) have to decide what are the real issues- is Ram Mandir the real issue? Or unemployment is a real issue. Is Ram Mandir the real issue or Inflation is a real issue?" he told ANI. Meanwhile, Sushil Modi said, "People like Sam Pitroda have no connection with India...he questioned EVM and also Ram Temple. He may not have belief in God...Lord Ram and our customs are as important as unemployment...people like Sam Pitroda have no knowledge about our culture."

Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi also slammed Pitroda stating that for these people, Lord Ram is only an imaginary character. "These are the people for whom Lord Ram was only an imaginary character. All I can say is that people like Sam Pitroda are disconnected from this country and the ethos and values of this country. If they were connected, they would have known what Ramayan taught us, they would have understood the concept of Rama Rajya," Lekhi said.

"They would also understand how invaders destroyed the Ram Temple. They tried to attack the Hindu value system. The value of the civilization of this country and the resilience that Hindus have showcased for so many centuries. He would have understood," she added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. The office bearers of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Tirtha Kshetra, along with religious leaders, went to invite the Prime Minister.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ram temple in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, 2024--a week before the main ceremony. A Vedic priest from Varanasi Lakshmi Kant Dixit will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav. A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised in which thousands will be given food.

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram temple between 12 noon and 12:45 pm on that day. The trust has invited 4,000 saints of all sects for the ceremony. The foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was laid by PM Modi on August 5, 2020.

It is pertinent to note that the Supreme Court's verdict in 2019 on the Ayodhya dispute paved the way for the construction of a grand Ram temple. Following the apex court verdict, the centre set up Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Tirtha Kshetra' Trust to take all decisions regarding the construction of a magnificent Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The construction of the temple has been progressing at a steady pace under the supervision of the Trust. The idol of Ram Lalla will be in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. (ANI)

