Left Menu

Michigan Supreme Court rejects attempt to remove Trump from 2024 ballot -document

The voters sought to disqualify Trump under a provision in the U.S. Constitution that bars people who have engaged in "insurrection or rebellion" from holding office if they have previously sworn an oath to the United States. The Michigan ruling contrasts with a decision by Colorado's top court last week to disqualify Trump under the same constitutional provision.

Reuters | Updated: 27-12-2023 19:56 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 19:56 IST
Michigan Supreme Court rejects attempt to remove Trump from 2024 ballot -document

The Michigan Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal from voters seeking to disqualify Donald Trump from next year's presidential primary for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The ruling allows Trump to remain on the ballot. The voters sought to disqualify Trump under a provision in the U.S. Constitution that bars people who have engaged in "insurrection or rebellion" from holding office if they have previously sworn an oath to the United States.

The Michigan ruling contrasts with a decision by Colorado's top court last week to disqualify Trump under the same constitutional provision. CNN reported the Michigan decision earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

 Global
2
Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

 India
3
Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

 India
4
Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rijiju

Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rij...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023