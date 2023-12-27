Left Menu

Sikkim CM visits archrival Chamling's house to condole mother's death

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 27-12-2023 20:05 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 20:01 IST
Sikkim CM visits archrival Chamling's house to condole mother's death
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday paid a courtesy visit to his archrival and predecessor Pawan Kumar Chamling's ancestral house at Yangang to pay condolences on the death of the latter's mother.

Chamling's mother, Asha Rani Chamling, was 97 years old and died at a hospital in Siliguri in West Bengal on Tuesday due to old age-related ailments and her body was brought to Sikkim.

''I paid my last respects to late Smt. Ashrani Chamling, mother of former Chief Minister Shri Pawan Kumar Chamling at their residence in Yangang. My thoughts and prayers are with their family and friends during this difficult time. May her soul rest in eternal peace!'' Tamang later posted on Facebook.

Senior cabinet ministers accompanied Tamang to pay respects to the mortal remains of Chamling's mother.

The last rites will be conducted on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

 Global
2
Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

 India
3
Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

 India
4
Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rijiju

Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rij...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023