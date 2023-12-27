Tussle between AIADMK leaders resurfaces, Palaniswami dares ousted leader to reveal secrets

Tussle between AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and expelled leader O Panneerselvam, resurfaced in Tamil Nadu politics with the former on Wednesday daring the latter to ''reveal the secrets.'' The slugfest took a new avatar with both the leaders levelling similar charge of the other being confined to prison.

''He (Panneerselvam) is making baseless accusations against me as he is getting geared up to go to jail. A case against him is likely to come up soon in court and he is sure to be sentenced to imprisonment,'' Palaniswami told reporters here.

Asked to respond to Panneerselvam's claim on Tuesday that Palaniswami's alleged misdeeds during his tenure as Chief Minister would land him in prison if he divulged ''everything,'' the AIADMK general secretary alleged that Panneerselvam amassed property in his family's name.

''I know everything because I have been the Chief Minister (February 16, 2017 – May 6, 2021). He (Panneerselvam) is attempting to escape by levelling charges at me. But he can't,'' he said.

On a day when Palaniswami chaired a meeting of the party's general council and executive committee in Chennai, Panneerselvam, who had been Deputy Chief Minister in Palaniswami's Cabinet, said, ''If I tell what happened during the AIADMK regime under him, Palaniswami will have to go to Tihar jail.'' The AIADMK general secretary said, ''He (Panneerselvam) claims to be Amma (late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa) loyalist. He came from nowhere and was suddenly elevated. But I have been in the party from the beginning.'' He reminded that Panneerselvam had been the chief agent of Vennir Aadai Nirmala who contested against Jayalalithaa in 1989 from Bodinayakanur. ''And he claims he is Amma loyalist! Just imagine,'' Palaniswami said and added that none can destroy AIADMK.

In 2022, Palaniswami piloted crucial changes in the party opposing the dual leadership system of sharing power with Panneerselvam who has been putting up a losing battle to retain his position as party's coordinator and treasurer. Panneerselvam and his supporters were eventually ousted from the party.

Panneerselvam, who faced a political setback and lost a court case against Palaniswami, sprung a surprise in Coimbatore saying, ''I know everything that he did as Chief Minister. If I reveal that, he will land in Tihar jail.'' Speaking to reporters, Panneerselvam claimed that government files moved only if he signed.

As Deputy CM, he held the Finance and Urban Development portfolios then.

