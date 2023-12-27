Israel's Netanyahu: Turkey's Erdogan cannot preach morality to us
27-12-2023
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, who he said commits genocide against Kurds and imprisons journalists, is the last person who should be preaching morality to others.
Netanyahu was speaking after the Turkish president described the Israeli leader as no different to Adolf Hitler.
