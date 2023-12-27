Govt should not file cases against Maratha community members without reason: Jarange urges Fadnavis

Maratha quota agitation leader Manoj Jarange on Wednesday urged Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, not to register cases against the Maratha community members without a reason.

Talking to reporters at a hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar where he was admitted, Jarange also alleged that the government authorities were issuing notices to the owners of tractors that are likely to be part of the Maratha community's protest march to Mumbai next month. Jarange has already announced that Marathas will take out the march to Mumbai on January 20 if reservation is not given to them before that by the government. He had earlier set the deadline of December 24 before the government to resolve the reservation issue. Recently, police have registered cases against the organisers of rallies addressed by Jarange in parts of the state. ''I appeal to Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis that cases should not be registered against the Maratha community members without a reason. Don't draw the ire of the community. The tractors going to Mumbai should not be stopped as Marathas are going to reach Mumbai anyway,'' he said. ''The Maratha community will not come under pressure due to the registration of offences. Had they come under pressure, lakhs of people would not have come to Beed to attend the rally. Don't try to repeat what you did in Antarwali Sarati (Jarange's village) as crores of Maratha community members will be there,'' he warned.

A violent clash had broken out on September 1 between the police and Maratha quota protesters at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district. When asked about the timing of the Maratha community's protest march as the Ayodhya Ram temple idol consecration ceremony will be held on January 22, Jarange said the schedule of the march was decided earlier and it had nothing to do with the Ayodhya programme. ''Ours is a social issue. We can express our happiness for the Ram temple from anywhere,'' he said. ''Earlier, members of our community were of the opinion that the march should begin from Antarwali Sarati from January 15. But since prohibitory orders are in place in Mumbai till 18 January, we decided to change the date to January 20 as we also need time for preparations,'' he said.

