Chhattisgarh CM takes part in roadshow in Raigarh district

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday took part in a roadshow in Raigarh city. Sai, who has represented the Raigarh Lok Sabha constituency four times, visited the city for the first time after taking over as chief minister. After arriving here in the afternoon, he was weighed against rice at Sai Kabir Chowk.

PTI | Raigarh | Updated: 27-12-2023 20:29 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 20:29 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday took part in a roadshow in Raigarh city. Sai, who has represented the Raigarh Lok Sabha constituency four times, visited the city for the first time after taking over as chief minister. After arriving here in the afternoon, he was weighed against rice at Sai Kabir Chowk. Later, accompanied by his cabinet colleague and local MLA O P Choudhary, he boarded a vehicle for a roadshop which went on for two hours and ended in Gandhi Chowk.

People lined both sides of the roads and many also stationed themselves on rooftops. Various organizations welcomed Sai by garlanding him along the way.

