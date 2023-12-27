Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL84 PM-LD VIKSIT BHARAT **** Govt working to make cooperatives strong aspect of rural life: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said his government is working to make cooperatives a strong aspect of rural life, asserting that they are being scaled up in fisheries and different sectors of agriculture after making a mark in dairy and sugar industries. **** DEL95 CONG-5THLD BHARAT NYAY YATRA **** Rahul Gandhi to start 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' from Manipur to Mumbai on Jan 14 New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday announced it will hold 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' led by Rahul Gandhi from Manipur to Mumbai, passing through 14 states and 85 districts from east to west of India in 67 days, beginning January 14, an exercise seen as party's attempt to rally support ahead of the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections. **** DEL83 PM-BENEFICIARIES-INTERACTION **** Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: PM Modi interacts with diverse group of beneficiaries New Delhi: From farmers to self-help group members, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with a diverse group of beneficiaries of various government schemes as part of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. **** DEL93 CONG-YATRA-LD BJP **** Mere sloganeering will not fool people, Modi ensured 'nyay': BJP on Cong's 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday made light of the 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' announced by the Congress as ''mere sloganeering'' and said it will not ''fool'' people. **** DEL55 JK-RAJNATH-LD TROOPS **** Confident army will wipe out terrorism, must avoid 'mistakes': Rajnath Singh in Jammu Rajouri/Jammu: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said he had full faith in the Indian Army that it will wipe out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir, even as he urged the troops to not make any such ''mistakes'' that may hurt the citizens of the country. **** CAL12 WB-MAMATA-RAM MANDIR **** Mamata unlikely to attend Ram Mandir inauguration: TMC Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is unlikely to attend the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya in January, a senior TMC leader said on Wednesday. **** DEL99 UP-AYODHYA-STATION **** Redeveloped Ayodhya railway station lays out modern amenities and traditional temple architecture Ayodhya (UP): The redeveloped Ayodhya railway station is a state-of-the-art facility having modern ''airport-like'' amenities, while its facade is inspired by the traditional temple architecture.By Kunal Dutt **** DEL107 DL-VIRUS-LD JN.1 **** Delhi reports first case of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1: Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Delhi has reported its first case of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Wednesday, while urging people not to panic. **** DEL96 DL-ISRAEL EMBASSY-CCTV **** Blast near Israeli embassy: Police say plan orchestrated knowing no CCTV camera on spot New Delhi: Officials probing a blast that occurred near the Israeli embassy here suspect it was a well-orchestrated plan, knowing that no CCTV camera was installed on Prithviraj Road, police sources said on Wednesday.By Alok Singh **** MDS24 TN-4TH LD GAS LEAK **** Ammonia gas leaks from subsea pipeline of TN fertiliser plant; 52 people in hospitals Chennai: The leak of ammonia gas from a subsea pipeline linked to a fertiliser manufacturing unit in north Chennai led to local residents suffering shortness of breath and nausea, authorities said on Wednesday, adding that 52 persons are under observation in hospitals. **** BOM18 MH-OPPN-PAWAR **** Oppn did not project PM face in 1977 LS polls, Morarji was chosen for post after win: Sharad Pawar Amravati: Amid suspense over INDIA bloc's prime ministerial face for the 2024 general elections, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said the 1977 Lok Sabha polls were fought by the opposition without projecting Morarji Desai as the PM candidate. **** DEL100 CONG-LD MEETINGS **** Cong high-command discusses LS poll strategy with leaders from Andhra Pradesh, HP New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Wednesday that the ground situation in Andhra Pradesh has changed after the recent poll results in Telangana and Karnataka, where his party emerged victorious, and expressed confidence that it will improve its tally in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. **** LEGAL LGD4 DL-HC-PAR SECURITY BREACH-REMAND **** Parliament security breach case: Accused Neelam Azad moves Delhi HC, calls police remand illegal New Delhi: Neelam Azad, an accused arrested in the December 13 Parliament security breach case, Wednesday approached the Delhi High Court alleging her police remand was illegal as she was not allowed to consult a legal practitioner of her choice to defend her during the trial court proceedings. **** FOREIGN FGN45 RUSSIA-JAISHANKAR-2NDLD LAVROV **** India-Russia relations reflect geopolitical realities, strategic convergence and mutual benefit: Jaishankar Moscow: India-Russia relations reflect geopolitical realities, strategic convergence and mutual benefit, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Wednesday as he held a wide-ranging meeting with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov here during which they discussed the international situation and contemporary issues. **** FGN44 PAK-QURESHI-2NDLD REARREST **** Amid high drama, ex-Pak foreign minister Qureshi arrested after being released from jail Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party's vice chairman and a close aide of former prime minister Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi was on Wednesday manhandled by police as they re-arrested him outside a jail for his alleged involvement in May 9 violence, a step termed "illegal" by him and his party.By Sajjad Hussain ****

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)