YSRCP MLC Vamsi Krishna joins Jana Sena Party, says he's happy to be back home

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MLC Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav on Wednesday jumped ship to Jana Sena Party in the presence of Chief Pawan Kalyan in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam. I was an admirer of Pawan Kalyan before joining the Jana Sena. I had previously worked with him as a part of the Praja Rajyam Party (PRP). Now I am happy to be back home. I worked hard for the development of the YSRCP. Now, I will work for the Jana Sena with the same dedication," Yadav said while speaking on the occasion.

"A lot of people are ready to walk with the Jana Sena," he added. Vamsi Krishna is the former Visakha City YSRCP president.

Krishna lost the general elections as a PRP candidate in 2009 by a small margin and again in 2014 as the YSRCP candidate. However, he bounced back in the MLC polls later on. Meanwhile, Krishna's decision came as a jolt to Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP, as he was considered "loyal" to the party's general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP, V Vijayasai Reddy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)