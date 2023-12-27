Left Menu

NCP MP Amol Kolhe leads farmers' protest march

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and NCP leader Ajit Pawar had on Tuesday slammed Kolhe, who belongs to the Sharad Pawar faction of the party, for neglecting the Shirur constituency.Asked about Ajit Pawars remarks, Kolhe said, I have huge respect for him.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 27-12-2023 22:11 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 22:11 IST
NCP MP Amol Kolhe leads farmers' protest march
  • Country:
  • India

NCP MP Amol Kolhe on Wednesday led a protest foot-march of farmers organised by the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition in Pune district.

The three-day `Shetkari Akrosh Morcha' began from Shivneri Fort, the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and will culminate at the collector's office in Pune on December 30.

Kolhe, the MP from Shirur in Pune district, accused the BJP government of implementing anti-farmer policies.

''The government should consider our demands including allowing resumption of onion exports, farm loan waiver and regular power supply,'' he added. Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and NCP leader Ajit Pawar had on Tuesday slammed Kolhe, who belongs to the Sharad Pawar faction of the party, for ''neglecting'' the Shirur constituency.

Asked about Ajit Pawar's remarks, Kolhe said, ''I have huge respect for him. He is a very senior leader, I do not want to say anything about him.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

 Global
2
Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

 India
3
Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

 India
4
Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rijiju

Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rij...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023