Former EU Commission President Jacques Delors dies -AFP
Reuters | Updated: 27-12-2023 22:47 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 22:47 IST
Former European Commission President Jacques Delors, a founding father of the European Union's historic single currency project, has died at the age of 98, AFP reported on Wednesday, citing his daughter Martine Aubry.
Delors, an ardent advocate of post-war European integration, served as president of the European Commission, the EU executive, for three terms - longer than any other holder of the office - from January 1985 until the end of 1994.
