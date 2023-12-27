Sudan RSF leader meets Ugandan president in first known foreign trip since April

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo said on Wednesday he met Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, marking his first known foreign visit since the war between RSF and Sudanese army broke out in April.

Dagalo said on X the two discussed developments in Sudan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)