India is changing, we should also contribute to this change: Lok Sabha Speaker Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday said India is changing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and becoming economically powerful, and all of us should contribute to this transformation.He was speaking at the inauguration of Agroha Dham community hall built by the Agrawal community here.

PTI | Raigarh | Updated: 28-12-2023 00:01 IST | Created: 28-12-2023 00:00 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday said India is changing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and becoming economically powerful, and all of us should contribute to this transformation.

He was speaking at the inauguration of `Agroha Dham' community hall built by the Agrawal community here. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai was also present at the programme. ''Today the country is changing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India is becoming an economically powerful country. We should also contribute to this economic transformation. Our youth, as entrepreneurs, can strengthen the economic system by using new technologies,'' Birla said.

Society will have to work collectively alongwith the government, and therefore the prime minister has said that if 140 crore people work together, we will be able to fulfill the vow of making India a developed nation, he added.

The Agrawal community made a big contribution to the freedom movement, he said, adding that it supported the revolutionaries who fought against British rule. Post independence, the community members set up factories and created thousands of jobs, Birla added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

