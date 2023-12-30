Left Menu

Have not yet got invitation for consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya: Siddaramaiah

PTI | Koppal | Updated: 30-12-2023 15:50 IST | Created: 30-12-2023 15:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said he has not yet got an invitation for the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, and would consider after getting it.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has been inviting several prominent personalities and political leaders of the country for the grand event.

''Till today I have not got an invitation. If an invitation comes, I will look into it,'' Siddaramaiah told reporters here when questioned whether he has got an invitation for the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The Congress on Friday said it will take a decision at an ''appropriate time'' on whether party president Mallikarjun Kharge and parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi will attend the consecration ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and more than 6,000 people are expected to attend the consecration ceremony.

