Left Menu

World sees ray of hope in India, its leadership: Anurag Thakur

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2023 15:57 IST | Created: 30-12-2023 15:57 IST
World sees ray of hope in India, its leadership: Anurag Thakur
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday unveiled the government's annual calendar for 2024 that features the development of pilgrimage centres across the country, including Ayodhya where the idol of Lord Ram will be consecrated on January 22.

Thakur said the calendar showcases the achievements of the government over the past nearly 10 years aimed at making India a developed country by 2047.

The minister said, ''2023 is coming to an end and 2024 is presenting us with new possibilities. The world sees a ray of hope in India and India's leadership. This is because of the leadership provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the achievements of his government over the last nearly 10 years.'' Thakur said the calendar depicts India's tremendous strides towards self-reliance, initiatives across sectors ranging from manufacturing, healthcare, tourism, diplomacy and benefits rolled out by the government for the youth, poor, women and farmers.

''Dates and months changed, years have gone by but one thing that hasn't changed is our commitment to work, corruption-free government, pledge for a developed India (Viksit Bharat) and that is why the country today says in chorus 'Bharosa Barkarar, Modi Sarkar','' he said.

He said transparency and accountability of the government have taken India from being one of the 'Fragile Five' economies to the fifth largest economy of the world. Thakur also inaugurated an exhibition on the theme of 'Hamara Sankalp Viksit Bharat' (Our Resolve, Developed India) at the National Media Centre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Year Ender 2023: PM Modi's diplomatic triumphs elevate India's global stature

Year Ender 2023: PM Modi's diplomatic triumphs elevate India's global statur...

 India
2
India-UAE ties transcend to multilateral level in 2023

India-UAE ties transcend to multilateral level in 2023

 United Arab Emirates
3
AI predicts influence of microplastics on soil: Study

AI predicts influence of microplastics on soil: Study

 United States
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023