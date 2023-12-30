Left Menu

Rajasthan: Kirodi Lal Meena, Rajyavardhan Rathore among 22 MLAs sworn in as ministers

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-12-2023 16:21 IST | Created: 30-12-2023 16:21 IST
Twenty-two BJP MLAs were sworn in as ministers of the Rajasthan government during a ceremony at the Raj Bhawan here on Saturday.

Of these, 12 were sworn in as cabinet ministers, five as ministers of state (independent charge) and five as ministers of state.

Governor Kalraj Mishra administered the oath of office to the MLAs during the ceremony.

The MLAs inducted into the Rajasthan cabinet are Kirodi Lal Meena, Madan Dilawar, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Gajendra Singh Khinvsar, Babulal Kharadi, Jogaram Patel, Suresh Singh Rawat, Avinash Gehlot, Joraram Kumawat, Hemant Meena, Kanhaiya Lal Choudhary and Sumit Godara.

Sanjay Sharma, Gautam Kumar, Jhabar Singh Kharra, Surendra Pal Singh and Heeralal Nagar took oath as ministers of state (independent charge).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

