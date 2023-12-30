"Wait of 500 years is about to end", says CM Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inaugurating various projects in Ayodhya and said that the wait of 500 years is about to end. "Lord Ram is going to be seated in his grand temple on January 22. The wait of 500 years is about to end. Before the arrival of the Lord, there was a plan of PM that Ayodhya would be established as the most beautiful city in the world. The way the people have welcomed PM Modi today gives everyone a glimpse of the new Ayodhya of a new India," CM Yogi said.

He further said that Ayodhya is also connected with excellent 4 lanes, 6 lanes and 8 lanes of road connectivity, which is also going to be inaugurated under the guidance of PM Modi. "Along with this, the new railway station, Vande Bharat Trains and 2 Amrit Bharat Trains have also been inaugurated. This is Ayodhya, where people hesitate to take its name. Another record has been added to the name of PM Modi. He has become the only PM who has visited Ayodhya the most times. Naming the airport after Maharishi Valmiki is going to make India's tradition proud," he added.

PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth Rs 15,700 crore in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Saturday. Earlier in the day, he inaugurated the redeveloped Ayodhya Railway Station and flagged off new Amrit Bharat trains and Vande Bharat trains. He also dedicated several other railway projects to the nation.

The Prime Minister dedicated numerous development projects worth more than Rs 15,700 crore to the state, aligning with his vision to create modern, world-class infrastructure while preserving Ayodhya's rich history and heritage. These include projects worth about Rs 11,100 crore for the development of Ayodhya and its surrounding areas and projects worth about Rs 4600 crore related to other projects across Uttar Pradesh. PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for infrastructure projects, including the Lucknow-Ayodhya section of NH-28 (new NH-27), modification of the existing Ayodhya bypass, the establishment of the CIPET centre, and the construction of offices for the Municipal Corporation of Ayodhya and Ayodhya Development Authority.

Additionally, the Prime Minister also initiated the development and beautification of tourist facilities spanning from Naya Ghat to Laxman Ghat, the construction of a visitor gallery for events like Deepotsav and the strengthening and renovation of the pilgrim path from Ram Ki Paidi to Raj Ghat and Raj Ghat to Ram Temple. (ANI)

