Left Menu

"I urge 140 crore people of India to light Shri Ram Jyoti, celebrate Deepawali on Jan 22,": PM Modi in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged citizens to light a 'Shri Ram Jyoti' in their homes and celebrate Deepavali on January 22, when the idol of Lord Ram will be consecrated at the grand Temple in Ayodhya

ANI | Updated: 30-12-2023 16:47 IST | Created: 30-12-2023 16:47 IST
"I urge 140 crore people of India to light Shri Ram Jyoti, celebrate Deepawali on Jan 22,": PM Modi in Ayodhya
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged citizens to light a 'Shri Ram Jyoti' in their homes and celebrate Deepavali on January 22, when the idol of Lord Ram will be consecrated at the grand Temple in Ayodhya. Addressing a mega public gathering in Ayodhya, PM Modi said the whole world is eagerly waiting for January 22.

"This historic moment has very fortunately come into our lives. We have to make a new resolve for the country and fill ourselves with new energy. For this, I urge all the 140 crore countrymen to light Shri Ram Jyoti in their homes on January 22 and celebrate Deepavali," the Prime Minister said. Before addressing the public meeting, the Prime Minister inaugurated the newly-built Ayodhya Airport, redeveloped Ayodhya Railway Station and flagged off new Amrit Bharat trains and Vande Bharat trains. He also unveiled multiple development projects worth more than Rs 15,700 crore in the state.

The Prime Minister noted that the airport has been inaugurated and other development works unveiled on a date that coincides with Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose hoisting the flag in Andaman and Nicobar Islands "to announce India's freedom". "The date--December 30--has always been historic for India. It was on this day in 1943 when Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose hoisted the flag (Indian) in Andaman (and Nicobar Islands) to announce India's freedom," he said

"Today, the foundation stone of development works worth more than Rs 15 thousand crore has been laid and inaugurated here. These infrastructure-related works will once again establish modern Ayodhya with pride on the map of the country. Today's India is beautifying its pilgrimage sites and is also immersed in the world of digital technology," he added. The Prime Minister said the government is working to boost infrastructure in Ayodhya and the city will give direction to development not only in the Awadh region but the entire Uttar Pradesh.

"After the construction of a grand temple of Lord Ram here, there will be a huge increase in the number of people coming here. Keeping this in mind, our government is carrying out development work worth thousands of crores of rupees in Ayodhya and is making Ayodhya smart. Today, I have the privilege of inaugurating Ayodhya Dham Airport and Railway Station. I am happy that Ayodhya Airport has been named after Maharishi Valmiki. Maharishi Valmiki introduced us to the works of Lord Ram through the Ramayana," he said.

"At present, Ayodhya Dham railway station has a capacity to serve 10-15 thousand people. After the complete development of the station, 60 thousand people will be able to commute to Ayodhya Dham railway station every day," he added. He said India's heritage shows the right path and today's India is making progress by combining tradition with modernity.

The Prime Minister said today's India is beautifying its pilgrimage sites and is also immersed in the world of digital technology. "Whatever be the country in the world if it has to reach new heights of development, it will have to take care of its heritage. Ram Lala was there in a tent, today pucca house has been given to not only Ram Lala but also to the four crore poor of the country....The campaign for making India a developed country is getting new energy from Ayodhya," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Year Ender 2023: PM Modi's diplomatic triumphs elevate India's global stature

Year Ender 2023: PM Modi's diplomatic triumphs elevate India's global statur...

 India
2
India-UAE ties transcend to multilateral level in 2023

India-UAE ties transcend to multilateral level in 2023

 United Arab Emirates
3
AI predicts influence of microplastics on soil: Study

AI predicts influence of microplastics on soil: Study

 United States
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023