Left Menu

Bhagwat on two-day visit to West Bengal

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived in Kolkata on Saturday afternoon on a two-day visit to West Bengal.Soon after his arrival, Bhagwat visited All India Football Federation AIFF president Kalyan Chaubeys residence in the city, and held a closed-door meeting.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-12-2023 17:17 IST | Created: 30-12-2023 17:17 IST
Bhagwat on two-day visit to West Bengal
  • Country:
  • India

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived in Kolkata on Saturday afternoon on a two-day visit to West Bengal.

Soon after his arrival, Bhagwat visited All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey's residence in the city, and held a closed-door meeting. Chaubey had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on a BJP ticket against TMC's Mahua Moitra in the Krishnangar seat.

Bhagwat is also expected to meet former CBI joint director Upen Biswas in the evening. Biswas had joined the ruling TMC after retiring from CBI and was the minister of the Backward Class Welfare Department from 2011 to 2016.

Biswas, who had played a key role in bringing to the fore the irregularities in teacher recruitment in the state, resigned from the TMC in 2021.

On Sunday, Bhagwat is scheduled to chair a closed-door organisational meeting of the RSS at its state headquarters, Keshab Bhavan. At the meeting, the issue of better coordination between the BJP and RSS is expected to come up, a leader said.

He is also scheduled to meet on Sunday veteran actor Victor Banerjee, who had unsuccessfully contested the 1991 Lok Sabha polls from the Kolkata North West seat on a BJP ticket.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Year Ender 2023: PM Modi's diplomatic triumphs elevate India's global stature

Year Ender 2023: PM Modi's diplomatic triumphs elevate India's global statur...

 India
2
India-UAE ties transcend to multilateral level in 2023

India-UAE ties transcend to multilateral level in 2023

 United Arab Emirates
3
AI predicts influence of microplastics on soil: Study

AI predicts influence of microplastics on soil: Study

 United States
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023