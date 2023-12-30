Light 'Shri Ram Jyoti' at home on Jan 22 to celebrate Deepawali: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the whole world is waiting for the historic Ram temple consecration ceremony here on January 22, stressing the strength of ''vikas'' (development) and ''virasat'' (heritage) will take the country forward.

He appealed to people to light special diyas -- Shri Ram Jyoti -- in their homes to celebrate the day as 'Deepawali'. There was a time Lord Ram was ''living under a tent'', but now he will get a concrete house like the four crore poor who got pucca houses, he said.

The PM was addressing a public meeting after inaugurating a renovated railway station and an airport in the city. He said the strength of ''vikas'' (development) and ''virasat'' (heritage) will take the country forward.

While everyone is eager to visit Ayodhya on January 22 only those who have been invited should come on the day and others can follow later on, the prime minister said.

''It is my 'karbaddh prarthana' (prayer with folded hands) because everyone wishes that they (people) themselves should come to Ayodhya to witness the event of January 22, but you also know that it is not possible for everyone.'' Speaking after inaugurating and laying foundation of a slew of projects, he said, ''There was a time when Ram Lalla was living under a tent right here in Ayodhya. Today not only 'Ram Lalla' has got a pucca house, but four crore poor people of the country have also got a pucca house.'' The prime minister said the entire world is eagerly waiting for the historic moment of January 22. ''Hence, over-enthusiasm ('atee-utsaah') among the residents of Ayodhya is quite natural. I am a worshipper of every particle of the soil of India and of every person of India. And, I am also eager like you,'' Modi said.

Addressing the local residents directly, Modi said, ''We have to make a new resolution for the country, fill ourselves with new energy. For this, all of you should light Shri Ram Jyoti in your homes on January 22 and celebrate Deepawali. Now people from all over the country and the world will come to Ayodhya every day and this will continue till eternity ('anant kaal').

He also appealed to them to take a pledge to make Ayodhya the cleanest city of India. ''This is the responsibility of the residents of Ayodhya.'' He also requested people to launch a cleanliness drive at all religious sites and temples across the country from January 14-22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)