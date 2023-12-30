Following are the top stories at 5.30 pm: NATION DEL45 UP-PM LD ADDRESS Light 'Shri Ram Jyoti' at home on Jan 22 to celebrate Deepawali: PM Modi Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the whole world is waiting for the historic Ram temple consecration ceremony here on January 22, stressing the strength of ''vikas'' (development) and ''virasat'' (heritage) will take the country forward.

DEL43 LD AYODHYA Ayodhya 2.0: PM unveils new look temple town ahead of Ram temple consecration Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in a festooned, festive Ayodhya on Saturday to unveil a 'new look old' city with an airport, a revamped train station and projects worth Rs 15,700 crore ahead of the consecration of the Ram temple next month, his day an artful blend of heritage, culture and development.

DEL41 RJ-2ND LD CABINET EXPANSION Rajasthan: Kirodi Lal Meena, Rajyavardhan Rathore among 22 sworn in as ministers Jaipur: Twelve cabinet ministers and 10 ministers of state were inducted in the Bhajan Lal Sharma-led BJP government in Rajasthan on Saturday.

CAL 12 BH-SCRAPPED PLANE **** Scrapped plane on truck gets stuck beneath bridge in Bihar's Motihari, traffic restored Motihari: A scrapped plane, which was being transported from Lucknow to Assam on a truck, got stuck beneath a bridge in Bihar's East Champaran district, causing a massive traffic jam, police said.**** CAL 10 BH-LALAN-MEDIA **** Lalan Singh vows to sue media outlets for reports alleging he plotted against Nitish Patna: Former JD(U) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' on Saturday vowed to sue media outfits carrying reports that he had plotted a rebellion against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, in favour of the latter's deputy and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.**** CAL 8 MZ-MYANMAR-SOLDIERS **** 151 Myanmarese soldiers flee to Mizoram Aizawl: At least 151 Myanmarese soldiers fled to Mizoram's Lawngtlai district after their camps in the neighbouring country were overrun by an armed ethnic group, an Assam Rifles officer said on Saturday.**** BOM6 GJ-SHAH-RAM IDOL **** Consecration of Lord Ram idol, beginning of 'Amrit Kaal' not coincidence; sign of India's rise: Shah Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that the consecration of Lord Ram's idol on January 22 and the beginning of India's 'Amrit Kaal' are not a mere coincidence but a sign that the country will rise to prominence on the world stage in the next 25 years. **** LEGAL LGD2 JUSTICE KAUL-INTERVIEW-KASHMIR **** Very little said about 4.5 lakh displaced Kashmiri Pandits because they were not ''big electorate'': Ex-SC judge Kaul New Delhi: Very little was said about the 4.5 lakh Kashmiri Pandits who got displaced from the Valley with the advent of separatist militancy, possibly because they were not ''such a big electorate'' as to invite ''political intervention'', former Supreme Court judge Sanjay Kishan Kaul has said. **** LGD3 JUSTICE KAUL-INTERVIEW-POST RETIREMENT ASSIGNMENTS **** Judges be allowed to decide on taking up post-retirement assignments: Justice Kaul New Delhi: With opinions sharply divided over whether former judges of constitutional courts should take up post-retirement government assignments, ex-judge of the Supreme Court Sanjay Kishan Kaul has expressed the view that those offered such employment should be allowed to take a call. **** LGD1 DL-HC-SUNEHRI MOSQUE Sunehri Bagh mosque Imam moves Delhi HC against its proposed demolition New Delhi: The Imam of the Sunehri Bagh mosque on Saturday moved the Delhi High Court against the proposed demolition of the structure due to alleged traffic congestion in the area.

FOREIGN FGN10 RUSSIA-INDIA-MEA **** Jaishankar's visit to Russia provided opportunity to further strengthen Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership: MEA Moscow: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to Russia this week provided an opportunity to review ongoing bilateral cooperation and examine ways to further bolster the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership, according to an official statement on Saturday. **** FGN16 CHINA-PLA-GENERALS **** Nine top PLA generals dismissed from China's Parliament Beijing: In a major purge of the Chinese military, nine senior generals of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), including senior officials of the country's Rocket Force, have been dismissed from China's Parliament, official media reported on Saturday. By K J M Varma **** FGN8 US-INDIANS-DEATH **** Wealthy Indian-origin couple, daughter found dead at their US home; police suspect domestic violence New York: A wealthy Indian-origin couple and their teenage daughter were found dead in their USD 5 million mansion in the US state of Massachusetts in an apparent domestic violence incident, according to media reports. ****

