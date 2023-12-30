Left Menu

Peace accord with ULFA to have huge impact across Northeast: Himanta

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-12-2023 17:42 IST | Created: 30-12-2023 17:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the peace agreement with the pro-talk faction of the ULFA will have a huge impact across the Northeast.

Replying to congratulatory messages on X for the signing of the accord by several BJP leaders, he said that a peaceful, prosperous and developed Northeast is the dream of every Indian and it is being fulfilled due to the relentless efforts of PM Narendra Modi.

The signing of the agreement with ULFA will ensure all-round development of not only Assam but the entire region, he added.

''With Hon'ble Prime Minister's blessings, North East will together contribute towards building a Viksit Bharat,'' Sarma posted on X.

Maintaining that there is no place for violence in the present times, the chief minister expressed hope that this will inspire others to come to the mainstream and contribute to nation-building.

''People longed for permanent peace with ULFA so that the development journey can continue unbridled,'' he said.

''With the blessings of Hon PM and Hon HM & with peace prevailing in the state, Assam is poised for greater heights,'' Sarma posted.

A tripartite Memorandum of Settlement between the ULFA (pro-talk faction), Centre and the state government was signed in New Delhi on Friday in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the chief minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

