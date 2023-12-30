Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi slams govt over high petrol, diesel prices

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday slammed the Centre over high prices of petrol and diesel, alleging that the governments priority was only to fill the pockets of a few billionaires.In a post in Hindi on X, the Congress general secretary said crude oil has become cheaper by 29 per cent in the international market in the last 19 months.Oil companies have earned Rs 1.32 lakh crore profit in six months.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2023 18:28 IST | Created: 30-12-2023 18:28 IST
Priyanka Gandhi slams govt over high petrol, diesel prices
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday slammed the Centre over high prices of petrol and diesel, alleging that the government's priority was only to fill the pockets of a few billionaires.

In a post in Hindi on 'X', the Congress general secretary said crude oil has become cheaper by 29 per cent in the international market in the last 19 months.

''Oil companies have earned Rs 1.32 lakh crore profit in six months. The burden of their huge earnings is being passed on to the people of the country,'' she alleged.

Inflation is at its peak in the country due to the high prices of petrol and diesel, Gandhi said.

''Poor and middle-class people are not able to run their families but they have not got any relief. The government's priority is only to fill the pockets of a few billionaires,'' she alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Year Ender 2023: PM Modi's diplomatic triumphs elevate India's global stature

Year Ender 2023: PM Modi's diplomatic triumphs elevate India's global statur...

 India
2
India-UAE ties transcend to multilateral level in 2023

India-UAE ties transcend to multilateral level in 2023

 United Arab Emirates
3
AI predicts influence of microplastics on soil: Study

AI predicts influence of microplastics on soil: Study

 United States
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023