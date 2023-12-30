Priyanka Gandhi slams govt over high petrol, diesel prices
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday slammed the Centre over high prices of petrol and diesel, alleging that the governments priority was only to fill the pockets of a few billionaires.In a post in Hindi on X, the Congress general secretary said crude oil has become cheaper by 29 per cent in the international market in the last 19 months.Oil companies have earned Rs 1.32 lakh crore profit in six months.
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday slammed the Centre over high prices of petrol and diesel, alleging that the government's priority was only to fill the pockets of a few billionaires.
In a post in Hindi on 'X', the Congress general secretary said crude oil has become cheaper by 29 per cent in the international market in the last 19 months.
''Oil companies have earned Rs 1.32 lakh crore profit in six months. The burden of their huge earnings is being passed on to the people of the country,'' she alleged.
Inflation is at its peak in the country due to the high prices of petrol and diesel, Gandhi said.
''Poor and middle-class people are not able to run their families but they have not got any relief. The government's priority is only to fill the pockets of a few billionaires,'' she alleged.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rs 1.32
- Hindi
- Gandhi
- Congress
- Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
ALSO READ
India, Oman sign MoU on establishment of ICCR Chair of Indian Studies-Hindi language
English author Neelum Saran Gaur, Hindi writer Sanjeev among recipients of Sahitya Akademi Awards
Tejashwi condemns DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran's remarks on people of Hindi heartland
YSS to launch Hindi lessons on teachings of Paramahansa Yogananda on Jan 5
Trying to speak to players in Hindi: U Mumba's Iranian Head Coach Gholamreza Mazandarani