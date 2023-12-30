Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

California coast braces for next onslaught of treacherous surf

Beachfront California residents on Friday cleaned up from flood damage unleashed by massive waves that pounded the coastline a day earlier and braced for another bout of extreme surf and heavy showers forecast into the weekend. The National Weather Service (NWS) posted high surf and coastal flood warnings for much of the California shoreline from San Diego north to the San Francisco Bay area, with breaking waves expected to reach 20, 25 and even 40 feet (12 m) in height in some areas.

Lack of safety practices behind 2020 Chesapeake oil-well blast: U.S. safety board

A federal safety board investigation has found that Chesapeake Energy and its contractors failed to provide adequate control measures at the site of a 2020 fire at a company-operated oil well, that claimed three lives. The U.S. Chemical Safety Board (CSB), which investigates industrial chemical accidents, said in a report published earlier this week that the well operator and its contractors failed to implement required well control measures at the Wendland Well in Texas.

U.S. judge upholds Georgia's congressional map in win for Republicans

A federal judge in Georgia upheld a Republican-drawn congressional map on Thursday, rejecting arguments from voting rights groups and Democrats that the latest district lines illegally diluted the voting power of Black residents near Atlanta. The decision from U.S. District Judge Steve Jones likely ensures that Republicans will maintain their 9-5 advantage among the state's 14 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Ohio governor vetos ban on transgender care, sports participation

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Friday vetoed a bill that sought to ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth and stop trans athletes from competing on their gender identity's sports teams in the midwestern state. The bill, which passed the Republican-dominated state legislature this month, would prohibit physicians from performing gender reassignment surgery or prescribing puberty-blocking drugs to assist a minor with gender transition.

McKinsey to pay $78 million in US opioid settlement with health plans

Consulting firm McKinsey & Co has agreed to pay $78 million to resolve claims by U.S. health insurers and benefit plans that it fueled an epidemic of opioid addiction through its work for drug companies including OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma.

The settlement was disclosed in papers filed on Friday in federal court in San Francisco. It marked the last in a series of settlements McKinsey has reached resolving lawsuits over the U.S. opioid epidemic.

Ex-Trump fixer Michael Cohen says AI created fake cases in court filing

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's former fixer and lawyer, said in court papers unsealed on Friday that he mistakenly gave his attorney fake case citations generated by an artificial intelligence program that made their way into an official court filing. Cohen, who is expected to be a star witness against Trump at one of the former president's criminal trials, said in a sworn declaration in federal court in Manhattan that he did not realize the citations generated by Google Bard were fictitious.

Trump foes hope Constitution's 'insurrection' ban will keep him off 2024 ballot

Maine on Thursday became the second U.S. state to bar Donald Trump from a Republican presidential primary ballot, part of a flurry of legal challenges to his eligibility to run for president in 2024. The challenges are being filed under a provision in the U.S. Constitution banning officials who have engaged in "insurrection" from holding public office.

NRA fails to end New York probe, as trial nears

A New York state appeals court on Thursday rejected the National Rifle Association's bid to end a corruption probe by state Attorney General Letitia James that the gun rights group has viewed as politically motivated. The unanimous decision by a five-judge panel of the Appellate Division in Manhattan came 1-1/2 weeks before a scheduled Jan. 8 trial, where James is seeking remedies including the removal of NRA Chief Executive Wayne LaPierre.

Conservative Cardinal Burke says he is 'still alive' after rare pope meeting

Conservative American Cardinal Raymond Burke, one of Pope Francis' fiercest critics, had his first private audience with the pontiff in seven years on Friday, a month after the pope said he was stripping him of some of his Vatican privileges. Asked by Reuters outside his residence in Rome if the meeting had gone well, Burke responded: "Well, I'm still alive".

Exclusive-Drugmakers set to raise U.S. prices on at least 500 drugs in January

Drugmakers including Pfizer, Sanofi and Takeda Pharmaceutical plan to raise prices in the United States on more than 500 drugs in early January, according to data analyzed by healthcare research firm 3 Axis Advisors. Excluding different doses and formulations, more than 140 brands of drugs will have their prices raised next month, the data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)