Smriti Irani says Congress, SP had done injustice to people of Amethi, targets Rahul Gandhi

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Saturday said the Congress and the Samajwadi Party had done injustice to the people of her Amethi parliamentary constituency, and took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing a gathering at the inauguration of an expanded gas bottling plant of Indian Oil in Ramganj Trisundi, she said, ''This region has seen an MP whose family had held the reins of power in the country but he did not even look at this plant and thought about its expansion.'' Those who had been in power for 40 years should say what they had done for Amethi. ''The people want to know why they were cheated for 40 years. Both the Congress and the SP have together done injustice to Amethi and its people,'' she said.

Irani won the Amethi Lok Sabha seat in 2019, defeating Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who represented the constituency in the previous three terms. Rahul Gandhi's mother, father and uncle were also elected from the constituency earlier.

''Today I feel happy that the capacity of this plant has been expanded by six times. Till now 3,000 cylinders were filled every day in this plant, but now 17,000 cylinders will be filled a day,'' Irani said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the expanded plant virtually from Ayodhya.

Irani said Amethi has seen the days when influential people and money lenders used to control cooking gas agencies but the common people did not even get a gas connection.

She said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving Rs 6,000 to farmers every year under the Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana and three lakh farmers are getting the benefit in Amethi.

During the Congress rule, Amethi has seen the loot of farm land in the name of Samrat Bicycles, she said, adding, ''This is the real face of Congress.'' Talking to reporters, she said the bottling plant has been expanded with an investment of Rs 160 crore and will strengthen the local economy. With the support of Prime Minister Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Amethi is developing rapidly, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)