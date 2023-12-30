Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah appoints MLA Rayareddy as his economic advisor

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday appointed party MLA Basavaraj Rayareddy as his economic advisor with a cabinet rank status. Congress MLA R V Deshpande was also appointed as Chairperson of the State Administrative Reforms Commission, with cabinet ranking. Meanwhile, BR Patil has been appointed as advisor to the Chief Minister. Both will also enjoy the cabinet rank status.

On the appointment of three advisors, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "Rayareddy has good knowledge in the finance sector. Gruha Lakshmi scheme will reach everyone in Karnataka." Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that a job fair is planned to be organised in Bengaluru in the last week of January and a group of ministers will work to effectively organise this event.

The CM was instructed to form a team consisting of Industry Minister MB Patil, IT, BT and Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge, Skill Development and Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar, Youth Empowerment and Scheduled Tribes Welfare Minister B Nagendra, Labour Minister Santosh Lad and Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao for organising the event. A job fair will be organised, as promised in the election manifesto. He also directed the group of ministers to discuss with the industries and make recommendations to formulate long-term programmes that bridge the gap between the skills of job seekers and the needs of the industries. (ANI)

