Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express will help Marathwada: Fadnavis

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-12-2023 19:06 IST | Created: 30-12-2023 19:06 IST
The launch of the Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express train was an important moment for the central Maharashtra's Marathwada region, deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday.

The train was among the six new Vande Bharat Express trains flagged off virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Ayodhya earlier in the day.

Talking to reporters on board the train during its inaugural run from Jalna, Fadnavis said Vande Bharat trains will be manufactured at the coach factory at Latur in Marathwada in future.

''This is an important day for Marathwada. The region's economy will get a boost. Since our government came to power, Marathwada is witnessing excellent development under prime minister Modi's leadership,'' said Fadnavis.

Talking about the Ram temple in Ayodhya which is to be inaugurated next month, the BJP leader said it was not simply a shrine but a symbol of India's pride.

''Lord Ram is in our hearts and minds. The temple inauguration is the victory for 500 years' struggle, and as a `kar sevak' I am very happy,'' he said.

