BJP not to form alliance with any political party in Odisha ahead of Assembly, Lok Sabha polls, says Aparajita Sarangi

Bharatiya Janata Party MP and national spokesperson Aparajita Sarangi said here on Saturday that the party will not form an alliance with any political party in Odisha ahead of the upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in 2024. "We have to go to the election in 147 Vidhan Sabha constituencies and 21 parliamentary constituencies in Odisha. There is no question of any kind of alliance with any political party in Odisha. The Bharatiya Janata Party is strong, will get stronger and will fight the election alone," Sarangi added.

She made this statement after attending a meeting convened by the BJP Odisha unit at its office in Bhubaneswar to discuss the strategy for the upcoming elections. In the meeting, BJP national general secretary and State Prabhari (in-charge) Sunil Bansal reviewed the organisational work in Bhubaneswar.

The office-bearers and district presidents were present at the state party office for the meeting. In the meeting, Sunil Bansal, state BJP Saha-Prabhari Vijayapal Singh Tomar, BJP state president Manmohan Samal, and other leaders were present. BJP MP and National Spokesperson Aparajita Sarangi stated that a strategic plan has been developed following the national office-bearers meeting in Delhi. This plan includes detailed strategies aimed at securing over 50 per cent of the votes from each polling booth.

"A roadmap has been prepared to implement the decisions taken at the national office-bearers meeting in Delhi. Blueprints are being prepared on how to secure more than 50 per cent of votes from each booth," Sarangi said. Further, Sarangi stated that the BJP aims to secure the majority of the Lok Sabha seats in Odisha.

"The BJP has set a target to win the maximum number of Lok Sabha seats out of the available seats in Odisha. Along with this, a blueprint is being prepared on how the BJP will come to power in Odisha and form the government in the 2024 assembly election," Sarangi added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)