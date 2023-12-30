"Rajasthan cabinet a mix of all sections of society": State BJP President CP Joshi

Rajasthan BJP President CP Joshi on Saturday said that the newly formed cabinet in the State reflects people of all age groups and classes from across the state. CP Joshi said that people from all over the country are strongly reposing faith in the governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"PM Modi delivered what he promised. People have faith in PM Modi. This cabinet is a mix of all age groups and classes and people from all over the state. I think an amazing cabinet has been formed today," the Rajasthan BJP chief told reporters in Jaipur. Earlier today, the swearing-in ceremony of the Rajasthan state cabinet took place on Saturday at the Raj Bhavan in Jaipur where 22 ministers were inducted into the government.

12 cabinet-rank ministers, five ministers took oath as Ministers of State (MoS) with independent charge and 5 MLAs took oath as ministers of state. Rajyavardhan Rathore, who registered victory from Jhotwara seat in the recent Assembly polls was sworn in as minister in the cabinet expansion. Madan Dilawar, Gajendra Singh Khinvasar, Babulal Kharadi, Jogaram Patel, Suresh Rawat, Avinash Gehlot, Joraram Kumawat, Hemant Meena, Kanhaiya Lal Chaudhary, Sumit Godara were also sworn in as Cabinet ministers.

Sanjay Sharma, Surendra Pal Singh TT, Jhabar Singh Kharra, Gautam Kumar, Heeralal Nagar were also sworn in as Ministers of State (MoS) with Independent charge. Otaram Dewasi, Manju Baghmar, Vijay Singh Choudhary, KK Bishnoi, Jawahar Singh Bedam took oath as ministers of state. Earlier, on December 15, Bhajanlal Sharma took oath as Rajasthan Chief Minister.

Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa were sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers.In Rajasthan, the BJP registered victories on 115 seats, and the Congress came in a distant second with 69 seats. Rajasthan went to the polls for 199 of the 200 assembly seats on November 25. The majority mark in the state is 100. (ANI)

