"Cleanliness campaign should be conducted at every temple from Makar Sankranti": PM Modi in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that a cleanliness campaign should be conducted one week before the consecration of Ram Mandir on January 22 at all the pilgrimage sites across the country. PM Modi inaugurated various development projects in Ayodhya on Saturday, where he urged people to avoid reaching Ram Mandir on January 22 so that the people involved in arrangements here do not get troubled.

"The people have to make a resolution to make Ayodhya city the cleanest city in India. This clean Ayodhya is the responsibility of the people here. For this, we have to take every step together. Today I would like to say to all the pilgrimage sites and temples of the country that one week before the construction of the Ram Mandir, a big campaign of cleanliness should be conducted at the pilgrimage places of the entire country from January 14 i.e., from the day of Makar Sakranti," PM Modi said in Ayodhya. "This campaign should be run in every temple in every corner of the country," he asserted.

Earlier today, addressing a public meeting in Ayodhya after inaugurating the airport, Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station and unveiling development projects of over Rs 15,700 crore here, the Prime Minister said that the campaign for making India a developed country is getting a new speed from Ayodhya. "Whatever be the country in the world, if it has to reach new heights of development, it will have to take care of its heritage. Ram Lala was there in a tent, today pucca house has been given to not only to Ram Lala but also to the four crore poor of the country....The campaign for making India a developed country is getting new energy from Ayodhya," he said.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister inaugurated the redeveloped Ayodhya Railway Station and flagged off new Amrit Bharat trains and Vande Bharat trains. "Today, the foundation stone of development works worth more than Rs 15 thousand crore has been laid and inaugurated here. These infrastructure-related works will once again establish modern Ayodhya with pride on the map of the country. Today's India is beautifying its pilgrimage sites and is also immersed in the world of digital technology," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)