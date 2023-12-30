Telangana: Cong's Hanumanth Rao submits representation on "land grabbing" in Keesara village to Revenue Minister

Senior Congress leader Hanumanth Rao met with Telangana Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Saturday and submitted a representation regarding land grabbing in Keesara village, Telangana. Regarding the land grabbing issue, Hanumanth Rao told ANI that Indira Gandhi had allocated 94 acres of land to the poor, particularly to 10 Dalits, in Keesara in 1981. However, he claimed that some individuals have illegally seized these lands using forged signatures.

"Indira Gandhi had given 94 acres of land to the poor, specifically to 10 Harijans, in Keesara in 1981. However, a few people have grabbed these lands by forging signatures," Hanumanth Rao told ANI. Furthermore, the senior Congress leader said that he has repeatedly visited the Joint Collector and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) office regarding the Keesara land grab issue but has received no response from the officials. Despite his efforts, he has been unable to view the documents related to the land layout. Meanwhile, villas on the land are being sold for Rs 3 crore each.

"I have personally visited the Joint Collector many times regarding this issue. However, there was no response from the officials. I even went to the HMDA office to inquire about the layout of the land. However, the officials are not even ready to show the documents. The villas on the land are being sold for Rs 3 crore each today," Rao said. According to Rao, Bhatti Vikramarka, Revanth Reddy, and Rahul Gandhi have stated that the lands that Indira Gandhi allocated have been taken.

"Rahul Gandhi himself stated that the assigned lands and the lands given by Indira Gandhi have been grabbed. Rahul Gandhi, Revanth Reddy, and Bhatti Vikramarka had stated that Dharani would be removed once we came to power," Rao said. "I have met the Revenue Minister on this issue and he has directed the Revenue Secretary, Navin Mittal, to look into it," he said. (ANI)

