Opposition BJP accuses Siddaramaiah govt of minority appeasement

Updated: 30-12-2023 20:01 IST | Created: 30-12-2023 20:01 IST
The opposition BJP on Saturday accused the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in the state of minority appeasement, criticising its move to formulate a Rs 1,000-crore action plan for the development of minority colonies.

Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka alleged that the government is appeasing minorities by allocating Rs 1,000 crore for their benefit, whereas it is reluctant to compensate farmers affected by drought for their losses.

''Wooing of minorities while the noose (is) around the farmers' neck. The Congress government, which is reluctant to give Rs 2,000 (each) compensation to drought-affected farmers, is going to give Rs 1,000 crore to appease the minorities,'' Ashoka posted on social media platform X.

He questioned Siddaramaiah asking how many more farmers should commit suicide to melt his ''stony heart''.

Siddaramaiah had on Friday directed officials concerned to formulate a Rs 1,000 crore action plan for the development of minority colonies.

The chief minister issued the direction while reviewing the progress of the Minority Welfare and Housing Departments yesterday.

He instructed that areas with sizeable minority population be identified and allocation of grants be made in the action plan.

