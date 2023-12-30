Left Menu

BJP chief releases postal stamp dedicated to Indian-origin Tamils in Sri Lanka

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2023 20:59 IST | Created: 30-12-2023 20:59 IST
BJP chief JP Nadda released a postal stamp here on Saturday commemorating 200 years of Indian origin Tamils in Sri Lanka.

The stamp was received by the Governor of Eastern Province Government of Sri Lanka Senthil Thodaman at an event organised for its release at the BJP headquarters here, the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit president K Annamalai said in a statement.

''Our national president shared his experience of working for the Indian-origin Tamils in Sri Lanka as the Health Minister and acknowledged the hardships faced by them in the past,'' Annamalai said.

Speaking on the occasion, Nadda also elaborated on the need to recognise the ''agony'' of the community and India's commitment to extending support to the ''brothers and sisters of Indian origin Tamils living in Sri Lanka during the last nine years and the years to follow'', the BJP leader said.

''His Excellency Governor of Eastern Province Government of Sri Lanka, Thiru Senthil Thodaman, acknowledged and thanked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Government of India for recognising the hardships of the Indian Origin Tamils in Sri Lanka and the steadfast projects implemented by the Government of India in the estate regions of Sri Lanka for the welfare of the Tamil community,'' the BJP leader added.

Union Minister L Murugan, BJP foreign affairs department in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale, party leaders from Tamil Nadu and other dignitaries attended the event.

Officials from the postal department were also present on the occasion, Annamalai said.

