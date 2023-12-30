Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi slams Centre over rising fuel prices, inflation

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday slammed the Centre over the rising fuel prices and inflation in the country. "Crude oil has become cheaper by 29% in the international market in 19 months. Oil companies have earned Rs 1.32 lakh crore profit in six months. The burden of their huge earnings is being passed on to the people of the country", said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Priyanka Gandhi slams Centre over rising fuel prices, inflation
Congress leader further criticised, "Inflation is at its peak in the country due to high prices of petrol and diesel. Poor and middle-class people were not able to run their families but the public did not get any relief." Priyanka Gandhi accused the BJP government of filling the pockets of a few billionaires.

"The government's priority is only to fill the pockets of a few billionaires," Priyanka lashed out. Earlier on December 28, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) named Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi in its charge sheet, mentioning her role in purchasing agricultural land measuring 40 kanal (five acres) in Haryana's Faridabad from Delhi-based real estate agent HL Pahwa in 2006 and selling the same land to him in February 2010.

According to the ED, the land was purchased in Amipur village in Faridabad from Pahwa-- the agent with whom Priyanka's husband Robert Vadra also purchased three pieces of land measuring 334 kanals (40.08 acres) in Amipur village from 2005-2006 and sold the same land to him in December 2010. The agent was the same person who also sold land to NRI businessman CC Thampi. The larger case involves fugitive arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari, who is under investigation by multiple agencies for money laundering, violation of foreign exchange and black money laws, and the Official Secrets Act.

He fled India for the UK in 2016. Thampi was accused of facilitating Bhandari to hide the proceeds of crime, along with Sumit Chadha, a British national. (ANI)

