"Priority is to resolve problems of people in our state": Rajasthan Minister Suresh Singh Rawat

The newly inducted minister in the Rajasthan government, Suresh Singh Rawat on Saturday said that his priority will be to address and resolve the problems of people in the state. Speaking to ANI, Suresh Singh Rawat said, "The priority is to resolve the problem and do the work given by the Chief Minister with complete honesty and devotion."

The swearing-in ceremony of the Rajasthan state cabinet took place on Saturday at the Raj Bhavan in Jaipur where 22 ministers were inducted into the government. Another newly inducted minister in the Rajasthan government Kirodi Lal Meena on Saturday said that solving issues of the people in the state will be the priority and the new state BJP government led by Bhajanlal Sharma will have zero tolerance for corruption.

"I have taken oath as minister, will work for the people of Rajasthan. We will stay among people and will listen to their issues. We will have zero tolerance for corruption and ensure that no paper leaks happen," Kirodi Lal Meena told reporters after taking oath as minister. 12 cabinet-rank ministers, five ministers took oath as Ministers of State (MoS) with independent charge and 5 MLAs took oath as ministers of state.

Rajyavardhan Rathore, who registered victory from Jhotwara seat in the recent Assembly polls was sworn in as minister in the cabinet expansion. Madan Dilawar, Gajendra Singh Khinvasar, Babulal Kharadi, Jogaram Patel, Suresh Rawat, Avinash Gehlot, Joraram Kumawat, Hemant Meena, Kanhaiya Lal Chaudhary, Sumit Godara were also sworn in as Cabinet ministers. Sanjay Sharma, Surendra Pal Singh TT, Jhabar Singh Kharra, Gautam Kumar, Heeralal Nagar were also sworn in as Ministers of State (MoS) with Independent charge. Otaram Dewasi, Manju Baghmar, Vijay Singh Choudhary, KK Bishnoi, Jawahar Singh Bedam took oath as ministers of state.Earlier, on December 15, Bhajanlal Sharma took oath as Rajasthan Chief Minister.

Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa were sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers.In Rajasthan, the BJP registered victories on 115 seats, and the Congress came in a distant second with 69 seats. Rajasthan went to the polls for 199 of the 200 assembly seats on November 25. The majority mark in the state is 100. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)