Senior citizens to be taken for pilgrimages to Ram Temple in Ayodhya: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said the state's senior citizens will be taken for pilgrimages to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya under the 'Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra' scheme.

The consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be held on January 22.

After the inauguration of the Ram Temple, arrangements will be made so that people aged 60 years and above can visit Ayodhya for the ''darshan'' of 'Ram Lalla' under the 'Mukhyamantri Tirth Darshan Yojana', Khattar said.

Khattar was addressing a 'CM Ki Vishesh Charcha' programme, which he said, has been instrumental in improving the implementation of various schemes and services by directly incorporating feedback from the beneficiaries.

According to an official statement, initiated a year ago, the programme is aimed at gathering feedback on the welfare programmes being implemented in the state by the government.

During the 50th episode of the programme on Saturday, he addressed the people through audio conferencing and said it has been a year since the state government started weekly discussions with beneficiaries of various schemes.

He emphasised that the programme has provided him with a valuable opportunity to interact directly with people from different sections of society, enabling him to understand their issues, complaints, and suggestions.

According to the statement, Khattar highlighted the importance of reaching out to the people and understanding their needs and aspirations and reassured that the government ensures the benefits of these plans reach every eligible person.

The CM said in the last year, he connected with nearly 6.13 lakh people through the weekly initiative. Additionally, discussions were held with approximately 750 beneficiaries of various schemes via mobile phones, and their feedback has played a crucial role in refining and implementing policies effectively, he said.

