BJP misusing religion to meet its political ends, says SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday accused the BJP of misusing religion to meet its political ends.

He also charged the saffron party with deceiving the public.

Yadav, who was addressing a programme in the Nagla Dandi area of this Uttar Pradesh district, said, ''The work of the BJP is to deceive the public. The BJP has been using religion for politics since day one.'' ''Cheating is the behaviour, business and strategy of the BJP. It is working to snatch the rights and respect of people,'' Yadav alleged and said inequality has increased under the BJP government. To end this inequality, the Samajwadi Party has given the call for a PDA (Pichhda, Dalit and Alpsankhyak) consolidation, he said.

Yadav also claimed inflation and unemployment are at their peak in the country. ''People are worried, the poor are not getting treatment in hospitals,'' he added.

The BJP government harasses and defames opposition leaders by implicating them in false cases, he alleged and said the public will vote it out of power by casting their votes in favour of the opposition INDIA bloc.

Terming the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as one to ''save democracy and the Constitution'', Yadav alleged that the BJP government at the Centre ''suspended opposition MPs'' to avoid facing questions related to the public.

''People will have to be very careful. If they (BJP) come into government again, they will take away people's voting rights,'' Yadav alleged.

Yadav also claimed that the INDIA bloc will defeat the BJP on all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Only if the BJP loses will democracy and the Constitution survive, Yadav said.

