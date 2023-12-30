"Flouted the Constitution, Election Commission": Congress slams BJP on appointing Surendra Pal Singh as Rajasthan minister

Questioning the appointment of Surendra Pal Singh (famously known as TT) as a minister in the Rajasthan Cabinet, who is also a BJP candidate for the upcoming adjourned poll in Karanpur Assembly, state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Saturday condemned the decision of BJP and said that the ruling party in Rajasthan is outrightly "flouting the rules and procedure laid by Election Commission of India". The adjourned poll in Karanpur is set to be held on January 5. The elections in Karanpur could not be held due to the death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

Speaking to ANI, Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra said, "Finally the list came from Delhi. I congratulate all the newly sworn-in ministers. Today we saw how the BJP defied and flouted the Constitution and Election Commission. The arrogance of the BJP has touched the skies. BJP is trying to win over the public in Karanpur by making Surendra Pal Singh TT as minister. It is a clear case of violation of Model Code of Conduct." Dotasra said that BJP does not believe in Constitution but this strategy will not prove successful in the upcoming poll.

"People in the whole country have raised suspicions about whether elections in the future will happen or not. They have put Constitution in one corner, whatever tricks they try but people in Karanpur will vote for Congress, People will pay tributes to late Gurmeet Singh Koonar and will vote for Congress looking at his past record," Dotasra said. He also said that Congress will definitely move to the Election Commission in this regard.

"Such an example has never been seen in our country. We will go to the Election Commission and if required we will further decide on taking legal action," he said. Earlier today, the swearing-in ceremony of the Rajasthan state cabinet took place on Saturday at the Raj Bhavan in Jaipur where 22 ministers were inducted into the government. 12 cabinet-rank ministers, five ministers took oath as Ministers of State (MoS) with independent charge and 5 MLAs took oath as ministers of state.

Surendra Pal Singh TT took oath as the Minister of State (MoS) with independent charge. Meanwhile, Congress has named Rupinder Singh Kunnar as its candidate for the 'adjourned poll' to 3-Karanpur Assembly constituency in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan polls were conducted on 199 seats out of 200 assembly seats on November 25, as elections in the Karanpur constituency were adjourned due to the passing of the Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar. In the recent polls which were conducted in Rajasthan, BJP registered victory on 115 seats while Congress came a distant second with 69 seats. The majority mark in the state is 100. (ANI)

